Uganda: Nurses Want to Be Considered for Scientists' Pay

Nurses working at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital say they should also be considered for the huge pay for scientists that is being fronted by President Museveni.

President Museveni has during his past three televised addresses mooted the idea of paying scientists highly, often referring to them as 'more practical to the country's needs'.

The nurses voiced their concerns during celebrations to mark the International Midwife Day at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday.

The celebrations, held under the theme, 'Midwives With Women', were attended by a handful of department heads who matched within the hospital premises.

Sr Jane Frances Acam, one of department heads, said midwives are often ignored or never recognised by government yet they guide doctors in giving history of an expectant mother before prescription.

"We keep hearing the President talking of better payment for scientists in appreciation for the work they are doing during the lockdown, but we are also scientists and should be considered in that category," said Sr Acam.

The Acting Commissioner Nursing, Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Ms Agirie Aligawesa Lubega, said it is on such days that Midwives must be appreciated despite the current situation of Covid-19.

"We love seeing and holding a live baby and its mother in our hands; as midwives, that is the happiness we receive and that is why we are celebrating this day," Ms Lubega said.

The Deputy Director Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Angela Namala, who is also senior gynecologist at the facility, referred to Midwives as 'our bosses', explaining that without them, a doctor can't attend to an expectant mother.

"The first thing I do when I am called to attend to an expectant mother is to ask for a briefing from the Midwife on the mother's condition because she knows the history and what should be done; in fact, they are our bosses," she said.