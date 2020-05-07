Malawi: Swira Says God Has Send Him to Rule Malawi - Told to Pay Nomination Fees

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Independent presidential aspirant Smart Swira on Thursday morning arrived at Mount Soche Hotel to go through inspection of his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) and was told he has to meet the eligibility criteria.

Swira: God has send me to rule Malawi

MEC also found that Swira has not paid his nomination fee of K2 million.

Swira has been told to go and deposit his nomination fee today by 4 pm and he will be allowed to submit his nomination papers.

MEC director of media and public relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa said, however, Swira has done a good job in obtaining all the required signatures.

Clad in a brown suit, brown shoes and a brown necktie with small white stripes, Swira said it is God that sent him to rule the country.

Meanwhile, MEC has said the critical criteria for presidential candidates includes payment of nomination fees and securing the prescribed number of signatures from registered voters.

Each presidential aspirant is required to have 10 people nominating them in each of the country's 28 districts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

