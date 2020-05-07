Malawi Realises K7 Billion in Tobacco Sales

Malawi has raked in K7 billion in the two week tobacco sales, a figure that has excited tobacco industry players.

Lilongwe auction floors

Tobacco Commission spokesperson Hellings Nasolo said this is K2 billion more than what the country got same time last year.

"The market is very impressive. This is an increase of 27 per cent," he said.

This means Malawi has raked in US$9.7 million compared to last year's US$7.8 million in foreign exchange.

Over all, Nasolo said, average prices increased by 22 per cent.

Tobacco markets are now open in Lilongwe, Limbe and Chinkhoma with strict preventive measures against the raging coronavirus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares