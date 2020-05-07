Malawi: Ex-Malawi Military Officer Mvula Drops From Presidential Race - Endorses Chakwera, Blasts MEC

Independent presidential aspirant Phunziro Mvula, a former military officer announced before presenting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that he has dropped from the race and endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate UTM Party president Saulos Chilima.

Phunziro Mvula announced his withdraw because he doesn't trust the current Malawi Electoral Commission but endorsed Chakwera.

Mvula, who claims to have fulfilled all the necessary requirements, said he has also withdrawn as he doesn't trust the current electoral body.

He said in an interview that the Jane Ansah led Commission has become a shield for protecting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "so that it can continue to oppress Malawians, sow the seeds of nepotism, tribalism, regionalism and plundering of the resources collected from our taxes."

Mvula, a businessman, said: "In order for a credible Electoral Commission to exist, there must be a credible Chairperson and trustworthy commissioners who must inspire the hope that they can manage the elections in a credible manner."

He accused MEC of being in "an evil partnership with the DPP" registering young children in order to rig the fresh presidential elections.

Flamboyant Mvula said he is endorsing Chakwera and Chilima ticket.

"I am now convinced that the country has a chance to rise again through the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera. I have faith that his vision is sufficient for every Malawian include me, my family, my supporters and the Lomwe belt poor people who are just being used by the DPP," he said.

Meanwhile, another aspirant Khwechani Nkhoma has also withdrawn from the race.

