Malawi: Crossroads Hotel Retrenches Staff Due to COVID-19

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Cross Roads Hotel in Lilongwe has become the first company in Malawi to retrench staff due to the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Management has confirmed the rentrenchment of 20 staff.

"We are not making enough money due to the Coronavirus, as we don't have guests because of lockdown in most countries as well as the ban on flights," said a senior manager.

But the retrenched staff, who have worked for the hotel for less than one year, are up in arms against the rentrenchment package.

One of the retrenched staff, Tambulani Pasadi said the rentreched staff have just been given a month salary in lieu of notice.

"This is not enough. What can I do with K40000? We need surveillance pay, the notice pay as well as leave grant," said Pasadi who had been with the company for eight months.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.