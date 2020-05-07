Tunisia: COVID-19 - General Lockdown Measure Lifted in Djerba

Tunis/Tunisia — Restrictions related to the general lockdown measures on Djerba Island (Medenine governorate) have been lifted on Thursday and the region is now subject to the targeted lockdown measure, as the various regions of the country.

The reopening of the Island and the resumption of traffic through the Roman road have been agreed upon at the end of a meeting held on Wednesday between the Health Minister and representtives of Medenine governorate.

In this regard, The regional Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (URICA) published a statement on the protection measures related to the resumption of transport activities as of Thursday.

The Djerba Island had been classified as "a virus cluster" due to the spread of COVID-19 and numerous persons have remained stranded, leading to economic and social repercussions on the locals.