Tunisia: Tourism Revenues Down By 22% in April (BCT)

7 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourism revenues dropped by 22% to 993 million dinars (MD) at the end of April, against 1.2 billion dinars in 2019, according to the latest economic indicators published Thursday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

In fact, this drop is inevitable, given the current situation, characterised by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the world, which has forced the overwhelming majority of countries to close their borders, and consequently to suspend tourist activities.

As a reminder, Tunisia had indicated, in a document sent to the IMF in April, that it expects losses estimated at $1.4 billion in the tourism sector, following the coronavirus crisis.

The BCT also showed, in its indicators, a decline in cumulative labour income of 8% at the end of April, to 1.3 billion dinars, compared to the previous year.

Cumulative external debt servicing stood at 2.7 billion dinars, compared to 3.7 billion dinars, up by 21%.

The net foreign exchange assets recovered to 21.5 billion dinars on May 6, covering 132 days of imports.

On the same date last year, foreign exchange assets stood at 12.8 billion dinars, covering 73 days of imports.

