Botswana: Matshwane Residents Appreciate WUC Efforts

Gaborone — Residents of Matshwane Phase 3 in Maun have commended Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) for addressing water shortage in their area.

This follows the corporation's decision to install five prepaid public stand pipes in strategic areas across the area last month.

The residents had not been able to connect water to their households because they were told that there were no water pipelines passing in their area.

They said prior to installation of prepaid standpipes, the government strategically placed a 10 000 litres water tank and connected one public standpipe which saved them from traveling long distances.

One of the residents, Mr Balotlhanyi Ntirelang revealed in an interview that the water tank was placed at his yard where most people could easily access it.

He also acknowledged that their area councillor had been doing a commendable job to assist residents who had not been able to apply for tokens before extreme social distancing, noting that he collected all required documents from their households and submitted at WUC offices.

Since the commencement of extreme social distancing, Mr Ntirelang said, they had access to potable water something, which enabled them to wash hands regularly to prevent spread of coronavirus as advised by health officials.

The area councillor, Mr Itumeleng Kelebetseng thanked WUC for the installation of pre-paid standpipes in Maun, saying the only public standpipe in Matshwane ward was overwhelmed.

He explained that water scarcity in some areas meant many survived through buying potable water while those who could not afford to buy travelled long distances to access water.

Cllr Kelebetseng also appreciated that the corporation had started preparing to connect water to households that had expressed interest, adding that about 17 had already paid for water connection.

For his part WUC official, Mr Molaodi Dikgang said the P700 000 prepaid standpipes project was planned last year and the implementation was scheduled to commence in August this year but they had to fast track it due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently, he said, they had installed 11 prepaid stand pipes in Boseja/Kubung ward, Matshwane Phase 2 and 3. He said the project had been completed last month and efforts were underway to ensure water availability in areas where there is need.

He said the corporation wanted to ensure residents had access to water to protect themselves from the pandemic.

With regards to private connection, he said they had engaged local private company to undertake the project while the corporation was focusing on ensuring residents in areas where water supply was a challenge get access to water.

Source : BOPA