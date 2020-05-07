Nigeria: FCTA Arrests 43 Interstate Travellers

7 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aishat Babatunde

More than 43 passengers in vehicles plying the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to some parts of Nigeria were arrested Tuesday night, the agency in-charge of the FCT said on Wednesday.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his third national address since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, imposed a night curfew on three hardest-hit states (Lagos, FCT and Ogun) after the expiration of a five-week lockdown order.

The lockdown enforcement team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) found the travellers breaching the curfew imposed on the territory.

They were travelling to Kano, Niger, and Kaduna states while a few of them from neighbouring states were also heading to some parts of the FCT, the Chairman of the Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, told reporters on Wednesday in Abuja.

"Some of the FCT-bound passengers, including a woman and her two children, came in from Benue State.

"Despite the curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, many persons are still adamant on breaking the order," Mr Attah said.

He said the violators were rounded up at the popular AYA Roundabout in Asokoro District of the FCT and escorted out of the FCT.

"The drivers and motorists were immediately turned back and escorted by security personnel out of the FCT," he said.

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday, exceeded 3, 000 as 195 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,145.

The agency early Thursday morning said 195 new cases were reported in 13 states. All the reporting states already have at least a case of the virus.

Wednesday marks 100 days since the index case of coronavirus was reported in Nigeria.

The NCDC said the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo, Kebbi, Gombe. Ogun, Katsina, Kaduna, and Adamawa states.

