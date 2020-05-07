Africa COVID-19 Death Toll Approaches the 2,000-Mark As Cases Exceed 50,000

7 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The death toll attributable to the Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 on the African continent as of Wednesday, May 6, stood at 1,947 according to the latest statistics.

Since the virus was first reported in Africa on February 14 in Egypt, the number of confirmed cases has gone up to more than 50,000 and of these, over 17,000 have since recovered.

In Africa, Algeria has the highest number of fatalities, which stands at 470.

Egypt, despite being the continent's most affected in terms of infections, has recorded 452 deaths as against Morocco's 181.

In sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and occupied the top five with the highest death toll with 148, 64, 48, 38, and 34 respectively.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA, has warned that cases could spike across the continent as more testing is rolled out in the coming weeks.

Africa could see 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus this year, according to the pan-African commission in the report issued on April 17.

Even with "intense social distancing." under the best-case scenario the continent could see more than 122 million infections, the report said.

So far, Rwanda has reported a tally of 268 cases of which 130 have recovered.

However, with no reported fatality to date, the country on May 4 eased the lockdown allowing most businesses to resume operations but with strict guidelines.

Among the guidelines, everyone has been urged to put on facemasks in public and in multi-family compounds, to continue washing hands regularly, and to maintain at least one metre between individuals.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.