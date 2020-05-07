Namibia: Magistrate Charged With Drinking and Driving

A SENIOR Windhoek-based magistrate has appeared in court on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor after he was arrested by the police at the end of last week.

Regional court magistrate Ileni Velikoshi (36) appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, and an alternative charge of driving with an excessive blood-alcohol level, on Tuesday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Velikoshi - who near the end of 2018 served as an acting judge of the High Court - was arrested after he had been found allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at about 21h40 on Friday last week.

Shikwambi reported the incident took place at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Fidel Castro Street in Windhoek.

Velikoshi was released on bail in the amount of N$8 000 on Saturday, Shikwambi said.

With his court appearance before magistrate Celma Amadhila, Velikoshi's case was postponed to 17 July to await the results of laboratory tests to determine his blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident.

Velikoshi's bail was extended until his scheduled return to court.

Defence lawyer Mese Tjituri represented him in court on Tuesday.

The state was represented by public prosecutor Adrie Hendricks.