Namibia: Khomas Netball Suspends Season

7 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Khomas Netball Region on Wednesday announced the suspension of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The activities of the Khomas Netball Region (KNR), including the annual general meeting, season opening tournament and league matches, were due to start in April and end in September 2020, but could not take off due to measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Having considered the restriction on sports events and other issues such as the tight academic year for the majority of the players, the Khomas region leadership suspended all activities until next year," KNR public relations officer Isack Hamata said in statement.

"The region's leadership reiterates that the health and welfare of the players and the wider netball community as well as that of the general Namibian society is a top priority that cannot be compromised under any circumstances," he said.

"The Khomas Netball Region thus calls on all Namibians to support the fight against Covid-19 by continuing to maintain a social distance, exercising hygiene, wearing masks in public places and washing hands regularly," Hamata said.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

