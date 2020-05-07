Namibia: Fresh Family Back to Impress

THE music industry just hasn't been the same without Fresh Family.

The group has been keeping a low profile since their last album, 'Gold Diggers', was released in 2014.

On Monday the energetic kwaito group released a new video titled 'Omambungu' (Wolf) on YouTube, shot and directed by the Racio Media Group.

The fun-filled video features the group hanging out with some youngsters, showcasing some of their dance moves.

Pala-Fresh said their new project serves to tell the public they are back.

"The song means 'the wolf is back'. We have returned and are very excited. We promise more songs, shows and music videos," he said.

Established in 2005, Fresh Family initially comprised eight members, but now only Pala-Fresh, V-Fresh and M-Fresh remain.

In 2010 they released a well-received single called 'Superstar', which earned them a nomination at the 2011 Namibia Annual Music Awards, and the music video for the song occupied the number one spot for four weeks in the 'Yo Music Countdown'.

Other hit songs include 'Remeshi' and 'Ya Rocka', featuring EES.

V-Fresh said group members had personal matters to see to - hence the break.

"Two of the members got full-time employment in Windhoek and left Ondangwa, where the group was based. Since the split there was really not a lot of time for the studio. All of us had other things to attend to. Despite everything we never forgot about music and the group," V-Fresh said.

Apart from the new track, the group also plans to release a new album titled 'Top Secret' soon.

"We've been working on the album for the past three years now. We are just waiting for better news about Covid-19," Pala-Fresh said.

The album consists of 14 tracks and features artists like EES, Magogoz, Sunny Boy and Streetkidz. Pala-Fresh said the album's name is a clear indication of what they have been up to lately.

"Everything about our new album has been a secret. No one knows how we did it. This is exciting and we are happy about our comeback. We only plan to impress."

V-Fresh said their new work is a little different from what they did in the past. In the past they were more into kwaito, but now they've added other genres such as hip-hop and traditional music.

"Music keeps changing and you must be able to adjust. If we just continue with what was trendy six years ago, people won't listen to us. We are however still sticking to a tried and trusted recipe, so our fans will be able to immediately recognise us," he said.

Pala-Fresh said the members are now much more mature, and more motivated to succeed.

"We are all fathers now. We are ready to take Namibian music to another level, and we want only the best for our children, family, friends and supporters," Pala-Fresh said.

- @rinelda mouton on social media