Nigeria: Amidst COVID-19 Global Lockdown, NIPRD Retains International Iso Accreditation

7 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has successfully achieved a critical international reaccreditation.

The accreditation means that any testing and other outcomes, including for CVID-19, which emanate from the institute are internationally accepted.

The reaccreditation of NIPRD by the American Accreditation Board (ANAB) for the ANAB certificate ISO/EC 17025:2017 in Quality Management System was carried out in March and April this year.

Remarkably, NIPRD achieved the reaccreditation amidst COVID-19 pandemic through remote assessment which was undertaken by a team headed by Professor Diallo Rassoulou who led the process from Canada.

According to the Director General, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, this was the first time this mode of assessment was being used in the entire region. He attributed the achievement to the recently significantly improved information technology capabilities and competencies in the Institute.

Following his appointment as DG, Adigwe engaged various partners and consequently almost all NIPRD staff have received new computers and have had access to relevant training.

It may be recalled that between 2013 and 2018, UNIDO assisted in the establishment of the National Quality Infrastructure Project (NQIP) for Nigeria towards overcoming technical barrier to global trade for Nigerian goods including herbal and pharmaceutical products. Consequently, NIPRD was identified as a critical stakeholder of NQIP in the quality assessment of medicines, food and herbal products towards promoting international trade for those categories of Nigerian goods.

To achieve this, it was mandatory for NIPRD to attain global recognition as a conformity assessment body through establishment and implementation of ISO/IEC 17025 Quality Management System standard; and ultimately accreditation certification for competence of testing.

Following this recent reaccreditation, NIPRD's ISO certificate which was signed by Douglas Leonard and dated April 2020, will be valid till June 2022. NIPRD acknowledges the support of the NCC.

