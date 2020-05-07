Nigeria: Promasidor Joins COVID-19 Fight With N280 Million Donation

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has joined forces with other stakeholders in the fight to contain further spread of the deadly virus with the contribution of over N280 million.

Specifically, Promasidor made cash contribution as well as donation of its food products in the fight against COVID-19. While the food company donated N200 million cash for the exclusive purchase of equipment and the setting up of isolation centers required in the nationwide fight against COVID-19 through the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), it also donated some of its products worth over N80 million to Lagos and Ekiti State governments respectively.

The Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, was quoted in a statement to have said the palliative was a combination of various initiatives that the company was doing in the form of transformations and food support with the quality food for nutrition that the organisation produces.

"Promasidor's intervention in the support of the COVID-19 crisis that we are facing in Nigeria is a threefold intervention strategy: it comes in form of cash contribution to the tune of N200 million that we are contributing to the CACOVID initiative for a nationwide reach.

"We are also intervening in the form of food support to the people in dire need of food, and that is being distributed across three key initiatives. We are giving food support to Lagos and Ekiti States, as well as food support to the Isolo community in Lagos," he said.

Explaining further, the company boss noted: "Isolo community is very close to our heart. It's the community, in which we have been operating in the last couple of years, and we are seeing and witnessing every day the struggles that her citizens are facing. It's important that we partner in our direct host community."

"We are working with Ekiti State on a specific backward integration project which we are doing in Ikun Dairy Farm, we are giving N34 million in the form of food products. And finally, we have given products worth N5.7 million in value to Isolo Community through the traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka," he said.