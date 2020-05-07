Nigeria: Kano Commissioner Who Celebrated Kyari's Death Tests Positive of COVID-19

7 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano — The Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji who was sacked for celebrating the death of late Presidential Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari has tested positive of COVID-19.

A reliable source on Thursday said that Muazu Magaji has been moved to isolation.

Also, the former commissioner had announced on his verified Facebook pays that he has tested positive to Coronavirus.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on April 18th sacked Muaz Magaji for making derogatory statements over the death of late Abba Kyari.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement announcing the sacking of Engr. Muazu said the commissioner was removed following his "unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

"As a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute."

"The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise" the commissioner stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.