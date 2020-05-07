Nigeria: Food, Current Affairs Dominate Google Search

The top trending search term on Google Nigeria over the past 30 days is 'how to make bread?', followed by 'who is Abba Kyari?'. The top 20 trending questions on Google Search Nigeria over the last 30 days are dominated by food and current affairs questions, according to statistics from Google Nigeria.

Nigeria, like many other nations, has implemented lockdowns in response to the coronavirus epidemic. Forced to stay at home, and often unable to perform their usual work, many people across the globe, including Nigerians, have turned to cooking and baking as ways to pass the time - and keep themselves fed in the absence of restaurants and other vendors. Nigerians are also asking about information related to the lockdown and coronavirus, as well as more general current affairs topics, according to the statistics released by Google.

Google said the searches, which were centred around food and current affairs, raised questions like How to make bread, pancakes, chinchin, fish roll, egg roll, pizza vegetable soup, cookies, akara, and egusi soup. Others were Who is Abba Kyari, where is Buhari, when is school resuming in Nigeria, how to make hand sanitizer, among others.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what NIgerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year, worldwide.