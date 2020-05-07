Nigeria: Flying Doctors Healthcare Launches Testing Vehicle

7 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

As a way to support the federal government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company has launched the 'COVID mobile' a sample-taking vehicle that could help ramp up testing.

A statement signed by the company yesterday said its mission was to protect Nigeria's healthcare workers who are taking samples from potentially infected patients on the field.

The statement also added that experts agree that the group most at risk from contracting COVID-19 from samples is medical lab scientists.

According to the statement, while speaking at the launch ceremony recently in Lagos State, the state Chairman of the Association of Medical Lab Scientists, Mr. Olumide Fatogbe, said the COVID-19 test vehicle would benefit members of the association in a number of ways as "the most important being that it reduces the risk of infection."

He noted that some members in Lagos have already become infected, adding that the association is working to ensure that large number of healthcare workers are not infected in the country.

Fatogbe congratulated the founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment, Dr. Ola Brown, and the team at the company for providing a lifesaving prototype.

He said: "The COVID-19 test vehicle will protect healthcare workers by shielding them from direct patient contact, thus preventing transmission which has been a tremendous problem in Europe, United States and Asia.

"Secondly, this solution will save money as PPEs will not need to be changed between patients as there will be no direct patient contact. This saving, which could be up to N10 million weekly could be diverted into other areas. Also, because the number of medical lab scientists in Nigeria is small compared to developed countries, it has become vital to optimise their time for the greater good. The time spent on teams travelling and testing people in their individual homes and even spent asking for directions could all otherwise limit the number of tests daily."

He added that the COVID-19 test vehicle also provides a layer of security far beyond entering into patient's homes.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.