Nigeria: Sports Ministry Places Rashidi Yekini's Mother On Monthly Stipend

Ilorin — The mother of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini, Mrs Sikirat Yekini has received succor from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, eight years after she lost her illustrious son.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has placed Alhaja Sikiratu, on a monthly stipend of N10,000.

The Minister who was represented by Olaitan Shittu in Ijagbo, near Offa in Kwara State on Wednesday donated various food stuffs and provisions as well as cash gift of N50,000 on behalf of the minister to the aged mother.

Shittu explained that it was not the first time the Minister was reaching out to Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini as he was also at her residence in September, 2019 to make similar donation.

Responding, Alhaja Yekini who spoke in local dialect (Yoruba), thanked the Minister for his kind gesture.

"I have been abandoned for a long time and have not gotten help from anyone.

"I was hospitalised for days, some months ago and catered for myself despite scarce resources, even last month, I received treatment at the hospital.

"I need help from Nigerians, but this Minister has done very well, especially remembering me in this holy month of Ramadan.

"Since my son died, life has been very tough because I do not get assistance from people.

Rashidi's siblings are not doing well too, so, I am left to struggle everyday. This is very kind of the Minister. May God bless and reward him" she concluded.

Late Yekini who died eight years ago in Ibadan after retiring from active football, had a career that spanned more than two decades and was mainly associated with Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal, but he also played in six other foreign countries.

Yekini scored 37 goals for Nigeria from 58 games and represented the nation in five major tournaments, including two World Cups where he scored the country's first-ever goal in the competition against Bulgaria in the USA '94 World Cup.

He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993.

Items donated include, 50kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of wheat, six tins of Milo as well as the cash.

In a related development, the Kwara State Sportswriters Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has appealed to the state government to assist Yekini's mother with proper welfare attention .

"Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini needs every care or attention any aged person would need at the moment," observed the body in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday.

Secretary of Kwara SWAN, Olayinka Owolewa reminded the state's chief executive that Yekini who shone brightly for the country was a native of Ira, in Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

He also appealed to well to do Nigerians to also extend their magnanimity to the aged mother of Yekini.