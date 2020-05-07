Nigeria: Troops Kill 343 Terrorists, 153 Bandits in 47 Days

7 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The Defence Headquarters has said between March 18 and May 5, troops had neutralised over 343 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the northeast theatre of operations.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news conference in Abuja.

He said several other terrorists suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival; while several others, including their key leaders, were killed by air bombardments.

Enenche said most of the Boko Haram's logistics installations and networks were being destroyed; and 16 of their informants and logistics suppliers, arrested within the period.

According to him,"at the call of this duty, some of our troops paid the supreme prize and others were wounded in action.

"Some villages that were attacked during the period were rescued by our gallant troops and normalcy returned to the affected areas.

"A number of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were conducted, which revealed criminal hideouts and their activities.

"Consequently, air interdictions were conducted, which led to the destruction of several BHT logistics facilities and compounds, housing some of their leaders including Abu Usamah and a number of their fighters who were eliminated," he said.

Under Operation Hadarin Daji, Enenche disclosed that the combined troops comprising Land and Air Components as well as other security operatives recorded huge successes in Katsina and Zamfara states during the period.

He said that several bandits' locations and hideouts were cleared with close air support provided for ground troops leading to killing of 146 bandits in the two states.

He added that a total of 17 kidnapped victims were rescued and united with their families while several arms and ammunition among other equipment were recovered.

According to him, the troops also rescued 922 rustled cattle and 446 sheep, adding that four soldiers paid the supreme prize during the period under Operation Whirl Punch.

