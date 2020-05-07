South Africa: Another K-Word Incident - Woman Expected in Court After Accident Scene Video Goes Viral

A woman who was caught on camera calling someone the k-word at the scene of an accident in Roodepoort this week, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the woman would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, following her arrest on Thursday.

The court appearance comes after a case of crimen injuria case was opened against her at the Florida police station.

In the video, which went viral, the woman verbally and physically assaulted a fellow motorist, also a woman.

She could be heard swearing at and making the derogatory remarks towards the other woman, who took the video of the incident.

She could be heard using the k-word and appeared to physically assault the woman taking the video.

