South Africa: Nationals Still Stranded Abroad, Tobacco Giant Opts for Talks Instead of Courts, and SANDF On the Stand

7 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March when the national state of disaster was declared - and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential snippets of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day. Read on to get the full picture.

British American Tobacco South Africa has ditched its plans to pursue legal action over the ban on the sale of tobacco products, and will instead "... pursue further discussions with the government on the formulation and application of the regulations under the Covid-19 lockdown". It says it is "convinced" that a better solution can be found this way that works for South Africa's tobacco consumers. Ed Stoddard writes that this might signal that a compromise is coming.

Legal representation for the SANDF and the minister of defence appeared in the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday to respond to an urgent application by the family of Collins Khosa, the Alexandra resident allegedly beaten to death by soldiers last month.

As Greg Nicolson writes, Khosa's family argues that soldiers and police officers allegedly involved in Khosa's death should be suspended and a new investigative body...

