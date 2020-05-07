South Africa: Impose Compulsory Community Work On All Who Receive the R350 COVID-19 Grant, Mr President

opinion

Government has missed a golden opportunity to mobilise 10 million unemployed people by not making the R350 Covid-19 special grant conditional on performing community service.

Only a truly crazy and suicidal ruling party would cancel a R350 grant to 10 million unemployed voters a few months before elections in a democratic country. The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that all unemployed South Africans would receive a R350 basic income grant to mitigate the vicious effects of Covid-19 was historic indeed. Now every South African who is not in a job receives a grant from the government. Good.

The implication is that a few taxpayers in this country are now responsible for the well-being of the unemployed, the old, the handicapped, the pregnant, legal and undocumented migrants, the abandoned and so forth. I do not know of any country with such a comprehensive grant system in Africa or anywhere else in the world. Yes, we are an empathetic nation.

Now, Covid-19 caught us off guard. In order to fulfil our obligations to all the recipients of all sorts of grants, the president announced a staggering R500-billion stimulus package to navigate the uncharted waters of the global pandemic. This happens one year...