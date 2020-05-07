South Africa: Impose Compulsory Community Work On All Who Receive the R350 COVID-19 Grant, Mr President

7 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sello Lediga

Government has missed a golden opportunity to mobilise 10 million unemployed people by not making the R350 Covid-19 special grant conditional on performing community service.

Only a truly crazy and suicidal ruling party would cancel a R350 grant to 10 million unemployed voters a few months before elections in a democratic country. The announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that all unemployed South Africans would receive a R350 basic income grant to mitigate the vicious effects of Covid-19 was historic indeed. Now every South African who is not in a job receives a grant from the government. Good.

The implication is that a few taxpayers in this country are now responsible for the well-being of the unemployed, the old, the handicapped, the pregnant, legal and undocumented migrants, the abandoned and so forth. I do not know of any country with such a comprehensive grant system in Africa or anywhere else in the world. Yes, we are an empathetic nation.

Now, Covid-19 caught us off guard. In order to fulfil our obligations to all the recipients of all sorts of grants, the president announced a staggering R500-billion stimulus package to navigate the uncharted waters of the global pandemic. This happens one year...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.