South Africa: Mind Your Language - 'Negative Growth' Is a Nonsensical Term That Needs to Be Locked Down

analysis

As the global economy contracts in the face of lockdowns and related measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an apparent surge in the nonsensical term, negative growth. Its widespread usage even among highly-literate commentators and economists speaks to the spells cast by the concept of gross domestic product. Bleach won't wipe it out. What is needed is a dictionary.

"Growth," according to my old copy of Webster's Comprehensive Dictionary, refers to: "The process of growing." This is not a difficult concept to grasp: preschoolers understand it intuitively every time a parent measures their height against a wall.

Yet when it comes to the economic metric of GDP, many highly-literate commentators, journalists, economists and politicians fail to get a grip on the meaning of the word growth. References abound to "negative growth" or "growth being in negative territory". In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, this trend has become a pandemic itself and needs to be locked down.

Step back and think about what is being said. If someone is losing weight, they do not say they are experiencing "negative weight growth". They are losing or shedding weight, or dropping kilos or pounds. If someone actually said their...