South Africa: SAPS Arrest Suspect for Drug Possession

press release

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, George and Oudstshoorn Crime Intelligence as well as Eden Cluster Crime Combatting teams executed an integrated intelligence driven operation yesterday. This followed a tipoff about a consignment of madrax drugs enroute to George from Johannesburg.

The Eden Cluster Crime Combatting teams stopped and searched a vehicle at York Street and found 3 packs of madrax tablets, hidden inside a potato bag at the back seat of the vehicle.

A 37-year-old suspect was arrested today and mandrax worth an estimated street value of R150 000 were seized for further investigation. He is expected to appear at the George Magistrates court tomorrow to face an alleged charge of being in possession of illegal substances.