South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Urges Caution As Grace Period for Inter-Provincial Travel Draws to a Close

press release

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on inter-provincial travellers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, as the grace period

for transit across provincial boundaries, draws to a close.

The once off movement of persons who were not at their places of residence or work when the lockdown commenced, will end at 23:59 tonight.

From 1 May 2020 to 7 May 2020, those who found themselves in provinces outside their places of work when the lockdown commenced, were given a window of opportunity to return to those provinces, so as to gradually resume economic activities.

A direction was issued to allow long distance buses, taxis and private vehicles to travel outside the 20:00 curfew, that allowance comes to an end just before midnight.

Minister Mbalula has urged motorists not to leave their transit to the last minute, refrain from speeding and adhere to the lockdown regulations and the directions thereof.

"Law enforcement officials will be out and about, ensuring road safety & compliance to lockdown rules and regulations. We urge road users to travel with care, sanitize their vehicles, wear face masks, do not exceed the required carrying capacity and drive safely. Road safety remains paramount, even in times of COVID-19", said Minister Mbalula.