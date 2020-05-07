South Africa: National Coronavirus Command Council - Who Guards the Guardians?

analysis

The guardians guard themselves, says the Presidency.

Whenever our political leaders speak of the National Coronavirus Command Council (and they speak of it regularly and clearly enjoy the commanding language it inspires), I think of the American bunker that US presidents and their securocrats sometimes appear in to project televised power. You know, the one full of generals and senior securocrats and lots of big screens and a round conference table across which the commander-in-chief barks orders?

You usually see this in wartime or when, for example, special forces are about to take out a perceived enemy of the regime: It's patriarchal Western power and, sadly, it's often copied across the developing world, too.

The National Coronavirus Command Council resonates with the same feeling for this citizen. It's a command structure; "command" itself is a term of war or battle and of hierarchy, ill-suited to the idea of democracy, servant leadership and public health, all of which this moment of crisis is about. For flunkies and bureaucrats, it has been abbreviated as the "NCC" and it is clearly a powerful structure given how often they reference it in terms that suggest no questions may be asked or dissent brooked.

