South Africa: Duduzane's Dubai Lockdown Dairy - Everything but the Lost Years

Duduzane Zuma, quarantined in his R18m Burj Khalifa apartment with its sweeping vista of Dubai's skyline, has uploaded to Youtube, for your lockdown pleasure, 'Hours and Hours of Discussion' with his father Jacob Zuma, who is about to finally face his corruption trial back in South Africa.

As US gonzo journalist Hunter S Thompson once mused, "when the going gets weird, the weird turn pro".

In a peculiar inversion of an Oedipal drama, Duduzane Zuma, son of Jacob, and lately the anointed one when it comes to defending the Zuma legacy, promises with the launch of his conversation series, a deep-dive into the trials and tribulations of South Africa's former First Family.

In a 3.45-minute trailer, featuring a soothing Downton-Abbey-esque tinkling piano theme, Duduzane introduced his personal/public diary titled "Zooming with the Zumas" on YouTube on 3 May 2020.

Former president Jacob Zuma speaks to his son, Duduzane Zuma in the YouTube video. (Screenshot: Youtube / Vaultage TV)

The day before, Vaultage TV, producers of the "sessions", had launched on YouTube, just in time for Level 4 lockdown and the curfew.

The first 44.43-minute son/father heart-to-heart aired on 5 May 2020, the same week the Pietermaritzburg High...