South Africa: Grade 12 Learners Contemplate Rest of School Year and What Else Lies Ahead

analysis

Without a definite school resumption date, matric students are facing the uncertainty of not writing their end-of-year examinations. Some told Daily Maverick about their remote learning struggles.

Every year without fail, Grade 12s (matric learners) sit for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. In 2020, the coronavirus is threatening this possibility.

Seventeen-year-old Davina Bailey from the Northern Cape said relying on teachers to send schoolwork via WhatsApp groups has been a major hurdle.

Davina Bailey from Northern Cape is not happy about having to rely on WhatsApp groups to receive her schoolwork. (Photo supplied)

"Especially when it's new work, then we have to go through the topics ourselves and figure out what's going on there ourselves again... what about the other children who don't have WhatsApp and even internet? Then it means they don't get the work," she said.

Nontobeko Mbethe, 18, from Ekurhuleni, Gauteng said there were days she had missed a number of class discussions on her English WhatsApp group.

"If it's not data that I don't have, my network gives me problems," she says as her call breaks up.

Mbethe said another struggle has been dealing with some educators who don't respond to her questions instantly.

Nontobeko...