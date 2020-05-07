South Africa: Education Dept Warns Schools Against Opening Too Soon

Photo: Liezl Human/GroundUp
(file photo).
7 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Department of Basic Education has warned all schools against reopening prematurely.

The department said it was aware of some independent, private and public schools that were already preparing to reopen much earlier than required.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said some schools had even received pupils ahead of the schedule announced by Minister Angie Motshekga.

"In some schools, teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents' meetings have been held where plans were announced to have learners back in school in May. The premature reopening of schools is not permitted, as the department is still finalising coronavirus school compliance protocols.

"The uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect pupils and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year.

"Regulations were published on 29 April, in terms of the Disaster Management Act which listed education services under Level 4, as permitted on a date and schedule yet to be announced to direct when schools may reopen during Level 4," said Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said, until such date and schedules are determined, all schools including independent schools must remain closed.

Motshekga has already indicated her plan on how schools would reopen and, until a final decision is made, no school may open.

Motshekga earlier announced that office-based workers would gradually return to work from 4 May, school management teams to go back on 11 May, and teachers on 18 May.

The proposed date to start the gradual return of pupils is 1 June 2020.

Next week, Motshekga is expected to brief the National Coronavirus Command Council about her enhanced recovery plan for basic education based on inputs and feedback received thus far.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Is Now the Right Time for South African Schools to Reopen?
COVID-19 Lockdown Exposes Inequality, Poverty in Africa
Tobacco Giant Drops Court Case Over South African Cigarette Ban
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.