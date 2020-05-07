Namibia: Ohangwena Hit By Fuel Shortages

Most fuel stations in Ohangwena region ran out of fuel yesterday, leaving many motorists stranded.

Oshikango was the worst hit, as all the filling stations in town are currently dry.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, scores of people drove to Engen service station at Eenhana to refill their vehicles, as this was the only facility in the region that had fuel.

Long queues soon formed at this fuel station as many motorists came to refill their vehicles before the pump station runs dry.

Andreas Haufiku from Oshikango told The Namibian that he was shocked that all the petrol stations had run out when he tried to refuel at Omafo this morning.

"We have not had fuel since yesterday. The fuel stations did notify us of anything, we are now stranded. If the station owners knew that they were running low on fuel why didn't they warn us at least?

"Now we are stranded and forced to hitch hike to Eenhana to buy fuel," he said.

A petrol attendent at Shell service station at Omafo who opted to remain anonymous said they were also running low, but could not state the cause.

Saara Mutota, the manager at Engen service station at Eenhana said there was chaos as many people queued to refuel their vehicles.

"We were shocked to see such long queues. We don't know what caused the shortage but we are expecting a delivery truck from Outapi because we are now also running out of petrol, although we have diesel fuel.

"Prices have gone down and everyone is trying to refill their vehicles maybe that's the reason why there's a shortage," she said.

The ministry of mines and energy spokesperson, Andreas Simon said he was not aware of the fuel shortage in Ohangwena.