Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - UAE Donates Medical Supplies

6 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated eight tonnes of medical supplies and accessories to Zimbabwe for use against Covid-19.

The goods were received by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo as well as Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo.

Speaking after receiving the goods, Vice President Mohadi said the supplies would go a long way in assisting the country in fighting Covid-19.

"We are very grateful to the UAE, to the crown prince for this gesture. This is not the first time that they have assisted us. They have assisted us during the Cyclone Idai."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.