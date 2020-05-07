Zimbabwe: Chamisa MPs to Boycott Parliament in Protest Over Fellow MPs' Expulsion

6 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

MDC Alliance MPs will no longer participate in any parliamentary business in protest over Tuesday's shock recall of four legislators who are also senior party officials by reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Alliance deputy national spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka made the revelations following a hastily arranged crisis meeting by the Nelson Chamisa led opposition outfit in Harare Wednesday.

Commenting after the meeting, Tamborinyoka was adamant the party's legal position was that it was only MDC Alliance that could recall its MPs from Parliament.

"All MDC Alliance MPs will not participate in Parliament and all it's business. The known legal position is that only the MDC Alliance that can recall or withdraw its own MPs from Parliament. Now another parent is withdrawing someone else's child from school," he said.

The crisis meeting chaired by Chamisa follows the expulsion of the MPs by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda after Mwonzora had written to him seeking their recall.

The affected legislators are; secretary-general and Kuwadzana East MP, Chalton Hwende; House of Assembly chief whip and Dangamvura/Chikanga MP, Prosper Mutseyami; party national chairperson, Tabitha Khumalo and Senate chief whip, Lilian Timveous.

Commenting after the meeting, Chamisa said the party had come up with key resolutions and action points that will be released by Job Sikhala, the party's deputy national chairperson.

"Just been chairing a long MDC Alliance National Standing Committee Zoom meeting. We came up with key resolutions and action points to be released by the party's deputy national chairperson Hon. Job Sikhala. Whatever the case, the die is cast! Victory and freedom to our motherland!," Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

