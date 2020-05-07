Zimbabwe: Mawarire Urges Chamisa to Form a New Movement

Spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front Jealousy Mawarire has urged the MDC Alliance to do away with its name and form a new movement that will not be subjected to unending challenges.

On the 30th of March, the Supreme Court made a ruling in the MDC leadership dispute, declaring congresses held by Dr Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa as null and void while ordering the party to go for an extra-ordinary congress to replace the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Supreme Court ruling was followed by the dismissal of four legislators aligned to Chamisa by Douglas Mwonzora who was confirmed as the Secretary General according to the 2014 status.

The MDC led by Chamisa has come out to say the ruling does not involve them as they formed a new movement named MDC Alliance soon after the July 30 harmonised elections.

But Mawarire felt the name MDC had its own problems that will keep coming and haunting Chamisa.

"Cde,while there is the people's struggle to defend, there is no party to defend, wake up,smell the coffee & work towards a new instrument under which the people's struggle can be executed, simple. U can't continue wearing perfume when in a soiled diaper, get out of it," said Mawarire while responding to MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende on Twitter.

Hwende is among the four legislators recalled by Mwonzora together with the party chief whips Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveos as well as leader of the opposition in parliament Tabitha Khumalo.