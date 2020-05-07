Zimbabwe: It Is Illegal for Khupe's Two MPs to Cross the Floor - Prof Jonathan Moyo

6 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Following developments in which four opposition legislators were withdrawn from parliament at the instigation of former allies Douglas Mwonzora and Dr Thokozani Khupe, many people have taken to social media to express their opinion on the unfolding events.

Former Cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has also shared his view refuting Khupe's remarks that Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga and another legislator had become members of the United MDC-T.

In her letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Khupe said the Supreme Court ruling of 30 March nullified the two congresses held by the two camps that emerged following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

Khupe added that her two legislators Mushonga and Mangena have now become part of the United MDC-T which she leads as the Acting President.

But Professor Moyo said the attempt by Khupe to smuggle her two legislators in the bigger MDC is illegal as there was no entity called United MDC-T in the July 2018 general elections.

"Dr Thokozani Khupe says the Supreme Court judgment automatically dissolved her MDC-T & made her two MPs members of a "United MDC-T". No such party contested the 2018 elections or exists in Zim. It's illegal for P. Misihairabwi-Mushonga & E. Mangena to cross the floor," said Moyo.

Yesterday, the MDC Alliance was send back to the drawing board following the recall of its Secretary General Charlton Hwende, Chief Whip Prosper Mutseyami, Senate Chief Whip Lilian Timveos and party Chairperson Tabitha Khumalo who was the leader of the opposition in parliament.

This followed the Supreme Court ruling which restored the MDC back to its 2014 status when Mwonzora was still the Secretary General.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

