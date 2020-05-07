Zimbabwe: Mhofela Affirms Endless Love for Madam Boss

Ngoni Munetsiwa, husband to Madam Boss has sneered at social media haters who were dismissing his marriage to the popular comedienne as a petticoat government.

Among the naysayers are comedienne Mai Titi who has dismissed 'Mhofela' as a puppet to Madam Boss.

Haters described Mhofela, as he is known in the arts industry, as "munhu akadyiswa" (tamed by the wife).

However, Mhofela, who rarely speaks on social media, broke the tradition to boast about his endless love to Madam Boss.

Posting in Shona, Mhofela said he was excited about his seventh anniversary with wife.

He described the period as one filled with joys, sadness, detest and appreciation by the world.

He is adamant his marriage can never be broken.

"Happy Anniversary to us Tyra Chikocho. 7 years tichidanana, tichifara, tichitsamwa, kumarana, kutukwa nekufarirwa tingori tesetotenda Musiki chete tega maone.

"But ndakashinga shame Mhofu (as soft as wooool) VS Soko (vespeed nekutsvara vamwe) Ndiombererei qualify to be in the army Chimba ichi hachiputsiki shame," he said.