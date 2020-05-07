Zimbabwe: Mhofela Affirms Endless Love for Madam Boss

6 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Ngoni Munetsiwa, husband to Madam Boss has sneered at social media haters who were dismissing his marriage to the popular comedienne as a petticoat government.

Among the naysayers are comedienne Mai Titi who has dismissed 'Mhofela' as a puppet to Madam Boss.

Haters described Mhofela, as he is known in the arts industry, as "munhu akadyiswa" (tamed by the wife).

However, Mhofela, who rarely speaks on social media, broke the tradition to boast about his endless love to Madam Boss.

Posting in Shona, Mhofela said he was excited about his seventh anniversary with wife.

He described the period as one filled with joys, sadness, detest and appreciation by the world.

He is adamant his marriage can never be broken.

"Happy Anniversary to us Tyra Chikocho. 7 years tichidanana, tichifara, tichitsamwa, kumarana, kutukwa nekufarirwa tingori tesetotenda Musiki chete tega maone.

"But ndakashinga shame Mhofu (as soft as wooool) VS Soko (vespeed nekutsvara vamwe) Ndiombererei qualify to be in the army Chimba ichi hachiputsiki shame," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.