Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Worry Over Continued Smuggling of Second Hand Clothes

6 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has moved to close loopholes at the Mt Selinda and Sango border posts that have caused a surge in the smuggling of second hand clothes into the country saying it could lead to the spread of coronavirus.

During the Post Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said second-hand clothes mainly from western countries where COVID-19 has hit hard poses a danger to those who wear them.

"The apparent increase in the smuggling of second-hand clothes into the country through Border Posts such as Mt Selinda and Sango poses unprecedented danger of contracting COVID-19 by those who wear them.

"Government will henceforth upscale the enforcement of the law banning the importation of second-hand clothes," Mutsvangwa said.

Zimbabwe is one of the destinations for second clothes from the west which is smuggled into the country via Mozambique.

Most of the countries where these second hand clothes are coming from have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic recording thousands of infections and deaths.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.