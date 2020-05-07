Zimbabwe: Young Cricketers Push for Varsity Cricket League

Royal Cricket Club seasoned player Costa Koliat Zhou identified the need for Zimbabwe Cricket authorities to look into introducing a Varsity Cricket League for cricket players at institutions of higher learning.

In an interview with Varsity Magazine Mr Zhou indicated that there is now competition in circles that there is need to introduce a Varsity Cricket League like how it is being done in the neighbouring South Africa.

"This will help us as players to get more game time and sharpern our skills," said Zhou.

Zimbabwe was unable to qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup but Mr Zhou is optimistic that with the appointment of Cricket legend Hamilton Masakadza as Director in the Zimbabwe Cricket board there is no doubt that everything would run smoothly.

Mr Zhou has previous represented the country in South Africa as a Under 14 player.In 2014 ,he was selected for the U19 Cricket team.

The cricketer mentioned that there is no better feeling than representing your country and sees that there is an improvement in the quality of Zimbabwen cricket