Namibia: Old Mutual Donates Big to Pathology

INSURANCE giant Old Mutual Namibia last week handed over two automated extraction machines and testing equipment worth N$2,7 million to the National Institute of Pathology.

During the handover, which took place in Windhoek, Kosmas Egumbo, group chief executive officer of Old Mutual, said their commitment is twofold.

"One component is N$1,7 to acquire testing equipment, broaden the scale of testing and to procure test kits. The second component is N$1 million which will go towards strengthening contact tracing capacity," he said.

Brian Eiseb, chairman of the National Institute of Pathology (NIP), thanked Old Mutual for the donation, saying the gesture will enhance the institute's testing capacity.

"This N$1,7 million donation of Old Mutual in the form of two automated extraction machines, with all the reagents that are needed to extract 10 080 tests, is indeed a welcome relief to us as an institution and to the country," he said.

He said the machines will improve the safety of staff by reducing the risk of contamination during the handling of samples.

Boniface Makumbi, acting chief operations officer, said the institute can now increase their testing capacity to about 180 tests per day, while having enough reagent stock and consumables for 20 000 tests.

He said selected laboratories for testing will be at Oshakati, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Walvis Bay and Keetmanshoop, in addition to the one in Windhoek.

"All labs are equipped with triple packing specimen transportation boxes and can ship specimens to Windhoek overnight," he said.

Old Mutual has also allocated N$1 million to the government for the provision of food to vulnerable communities across all 14 regions of the country.