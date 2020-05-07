Zimbabwe: Job Sikhala Threatens 'Pandemonium' Against Mnangagwa

Firebrand top MDC Alliance politician Job Sikhala has threatened to cause pandemonium while daring those doubting the MDC's capacity to wage a strong resistance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was addressing the media Thursday following a party standing committee meeting Wednesday which resolved the opposition MPs should disengage from all parliamentary business pending wider consultations on what to do next in the face of adversity.

Since the recall of four senior party officials from parliament Tuesday, MDC Alliance politicians have threatened 'war' against Mnangagwa whom they accuse of fuelling divisions within the main opposition.

Asked during the press briefing at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House whether the party had capacity to fulfil its threats, Sikhala said he alone could still cause pandemonium in the country.