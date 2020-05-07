Zimbabwe: Registrar General Masango to Spend Second Night in Police Cells

7 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

REGISTRAR General (RG) Clemence Masango will spend another night in police cells awaiting his court appearance this Friday.

Masango was expected to appear in court Thursday but he did not show up amid reports that his docket was still being prepared by police investigating officers.

The RG was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Wednesday on allegations of flouting tender procedures.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure said he is facing two counts of abuse of public office and flouting tender procedures.

Makamure claimed in the first count, Masango purchased Ford Ranger Wilde truck and five Isuzu trucks without authority and following tender procedures.

"The value of Wilde Track is valued at US$78 000 while Isuzu pickup trucks are at US$95 000," said Makamure.

On the second count, the former high ranking police officer is accused of abusing his office by diverting seven vehicles meant for use at the Registrar's district offices for personal use at his farm and house.

According to sources close to the RG's head office at Makombe Building in Harare, ZACC has been probing several shady deals by top officials at the RG's office in recent weeks.

It is also reported that two weeks ago, ZACC impounded vehicles at RG's office that were suspected to have been dubiously acquired by Masango.

