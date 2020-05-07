Tanzania: Former Everton Star's Tweet Delights Dilunga

SIMBA SC player, Hassan Dilunga said he was happy upon seeing his corner flag boxing celebration style after scoring against Mtibwa Sugar posted by former Everton player Tim Cahill on his Twitter account recently.

It was a day when Dilunga punished his former employer (Mtibwa Sugar) as he contributed the third goal proceeding John Bocco and Mohamed Hussein in their 3-0 demolition of the Morogoro based side to grab crucial away three points in the Mainland Premier League match.

Immediately after scoring, the attacking midfielder rushed to the corner flag and punched it repeatedly before attracting his teammates, who later joined him in the celebration.

"To be honest, I was very happy to see that a high profile player like him (Cahill) took his time to post my picture on his Twitter page. "For me, I did it as just a normal thing and could not know that one day, the whole world will see it and I am grateful to be positively posted like that," said Dilunga.

He added that after the game, his friends were the ones who told him that the style was popularly used by Cahill during his active period of play and that he instantly started to watch his (Cahill) flag punching celebration tactics.

Again, Dilunga said whenever he scores, if there will be nothing else to dedicate his goals to, he will be celebrating in the same fashion of boxing the corner flag.

"I usually do not celebrate whenever I score against my previous club but on that day, I was even surprised to act like that," he narrated.

About his future, Dilunga pointed out that he is really willing to cross the boarders one day and seek challenge elsewhere outside the country.

"Every player would like to play in big football leagues like the English Premier League (EPL), but to reach there, you need to go through stages like the way Mbwana Samatta did. "I think this is my time to start thinking of going outside the country to pursue my professional football career but as you know, we plan and God has got his own plans as well," he said.

Clarifying on possible return to his former club Young Africans, Dilunga said all that is in the hands of his manager but for now, he is a legal Simba player as such, he need to respect them for making him shine.

Simba still lead the Mainland Premier League chart with 71 points from 28 games and sit 17 points clear to remain key favourites of lifting the title for third time in a row.