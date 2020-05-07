Tanzania: I Will Not Return to Gor Mahia, Says Kissu

7 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

TANZANIAN international goalkeeper, David Kissu has stated that he may not return to Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia, after the expiry of his contract.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' yesterday, Kissu said he was not ready to extend a contract with Gor Mahia popularly known as 'K'Ogalo', due to various reasons.

He lamented nonpayment of salaries for the past four months.

"I'm now looking for a possible new challenge elsewhere, this is all due to non-payment of salaries, but if they pay my arrears and commit to further payments I'm ready to go back to my employers and do my duties," Kissu said.

The former Singida United and Toto African custodian further disclosed that he has received several offers from other teams. Kissu said that he has received a host of offers from Kenya, Tanzania and across Africa.

"I have received offers from different clubs and it is just a matter of time before I reveal my next move as clubs in Tanzania, Kenya and Africa are chasing my signature," Kissu said.

The goalie also said that he is currently engaged in serious individual training for over a month now at his home in Mara Region. A week ago, Gor Mahia were confirmed as the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League champions.

The top-tier took a break about a month ago owing to the Covid-19 pandemic with no definite return date.

By the time, K'Ogalo were leading the table with 54 points after playing 23 matches. Confederation of African Football, (CAF), wrote to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to clarify the way forward.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa made it clear K'Ogalo will be crowned. The administrator has also confirmed the promotion of Nairobi City Stars to the KPL.

"Nairobi City Stars and the secondplaced team (Bidco United), will also be promoted," Mwendwa added.

