Tanzania: COVID-19 Crisis Threatens Kisusi Basketball Camp

ALPHA Kisusi Youth Basketball Camps which annually take place in June face uncertainty due to the Covid-19 global scare.

The annually staged camp organised and conducted by the former national basketball player, Alpha Kisusi is scheduled to start early next month, but its organisers said they are not sure if the coronavirus scare would be wiped out by then.

The USA-based Kisusi told the 'Daily News' that he is not sure if they can stage the event this year due to current crisis that has deeply affected all sports activities globally.

Kisusi had planned to conduct the first basketball camp in Zanzibar and then move to Tanzania Mainland to conduct the second one, both camps were planned to benefit over 100 participants.

"Thank God am doing well and our plan has remained unchanged. The scheduled camps in Zanzibar and the Mainland are on course, but we do not know if the Covid-19 hurdle will be cleared by June," he explained.

Government ordered a suspension of all sports activities since mid-March as one of the preventive measures against the spread and infection of the coronavirus.

Last year 50 boys and girls aged below 18 years took part in the third edition of the Alpha Kisusi Youth Basketball Camp staged at Ukonga Academy in Dar es Salaam.

The Dar es Salaam event came after a successful camp in Zanzibar which also drew over 50 participants.

Kisusi said that has been organising the camps for the past three years with aim to promote and develop basketball from the grass-roots level.

Among others, the camps intend to bring the youth together through basketball.

The basketball camp's training also emphasizes the importance of education and health.

Kisusi said he is looking forward to see the youth continue to turn up and learn valuable input of basketball and life at large.