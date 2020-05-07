Namibia: Geingob Thanks Trump for 'Invaluable Donation'

President Hage Geingob has thanked US President Donald Trump for donating N$100 million to Namibia, which was handed over last week to the Namibian government.

"This donation is indicative of the longstanding relationship shared between the people of the United States and Namibia, built on mutual respect and a commitment to the principles of freedom, justice and democracy," Geingob stated in the letter addressed to Trump last week.

Geingob said commencing with President George Bush's administration, "we witnessed the advancement of critical programs such as the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) and the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), which has contributed immensely to the enhancement of the quality of life and health of the Namibian people."

"Therefore, Mr President, the Covid-19 donation to Namibia, is a continuation of the United States' longstanding friendship with the people of Namibia and will go a long way in enhancing our capacity to prevent the spread of this global scourge in Namibia," reiterated the Namibian leader.

Geingob applauded Trump's administration, most notably the USAID PEPFAR, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the Department of Defence, who, according to him, form part of the USA's All-of-Government approach to fighting Covid-19.

He also sent a special thanks to the staff of the US embassy in Namibia, led by Ambassador Johnson and particularly to Dr Eric Dziuban, the Country Director for CDC in Namibia, who he said has exemplified the USA-Namibia relationship by being a trusted, loyal and ever-present partner in the fight against Covid-19.

"I will take this opportunity to wish you, Mr President, continued good health and strength, as you guide the people of the United States of America out of the grip of the Covid pandemic and back on the path to further prosperity," he concluded.

For more than a half-century, the US has been the largest contributor to global health security contributing more than US$140 billion in global health assistance in the 21st century alone.

Through the American people's generosity and the US government's action, the United States continues to demonstrate global leadership in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the US government has committed more than US$775 million in assistance specifically aimed at fighting the pandemic.