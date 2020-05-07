Namibia: Mensah Hoping for Change in World Rugby

THE president of the Namibia Rugby Union, Corrie Mensah has expressed the hope that Bill Beaumont, who was recently re-elected as president of World Rugby, will do more to globalise the game.

The 68-year-old Englishman was re-elected for a second four-year term on Saturday, beating the former vice president Agustin Pichot from Argentina by 28 votes to 23.

The 45-year-old Pichot was seen as a moderniser, who planned to give Tier Two nations like Namibia more say in the affairs of World Rugby, but Mensah was hesitant to rock the boat.

"We were looking forward to change in rugby and Pichot understood the plight of the smaller unions, but I'm hesitant to criticise because I could shoot myself in the foot. They are still in power and can make important decisions which affect you, so we have to accept that the status quo will continue," he said.

Mensah was more outspoken about the voting procedure which heavily favours the established Tier One rugby nations.

"World Rugby is the only global sporting organisation where only a select few members have voting rights. If you look at organisations like Fifa or the IOC, all their members have voting rights, so it's important that all of World Rugby's members get voting rights," he said.

More than 100 nations and eight million people currently play rugby, but only 18 countries have voting rights, while the spread of these are heavily tilted in favour of the 10 Tier One nations, which have three votes each.

Eight Tier Two nations have voting rights, with Japan having two votes, while the other seven have one vote each.

The rest of the countries are represented by continental blocs which have two votes each, with Namibia falling under the African bloc.

By right, Namibia should also be amongst the Tier 2 nations which have one vote each, since they have competed at the last six World Cups, while a country like Romania for instance, which has a vote, did not qualify for the last World Cup in Japan. Mensah was clearly frustrated by the status quo.

"Namibia is long overdue to get a vote and we were not even consulted on the Africa vote. We definitely need to have an input, because if we don't have a right to participate, how can we have any influence in world rugby," he said.

He, however, expressed the hope that a global Nations Championship which had previously been mooted by Beaumont and which would provide more competition for Tier 2 nations against Tier 1 nations, would now be implemented.

Shortly after being re-elected Beaumont once again underlined his desire to get this project off the ground.

"My job is hopefully to get consensus from everybody in the game. I do think there is an appetite from the Six Nations to look at the Nations Championship," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

"Within that you could have competitions with all the countries who play in those windows and sitting below that you would have subsidiary competitions for the emerging nations so they could play at the same time in another competition," he added.

Beaumont said that plans for a global rugby season were also being discussed.

"These are very much in the embryo stage at the moment. People are talking because what has stimulated the debate is the position regarding this year," Beaumont said.

"The north go south in one month, then immediately afterwards the sides would go north. We have to bear in mind that we have to take all stakeholders with us," he added.

Meanwhile, World Rugby recently launched a Covid-19 Relief Fund to assist its members, but Mensah said he had not heard anything about it yet.

"We haven"t received any feedback from World Rugby regarding their Covid 19 relief fund. We had to revise our budget and also send them a worst case scenario, but we are still waiting to hear if we will benefit from that fund," he said.

"We managed to pay our salaries last month, but we are still waiting for the second quarter payment from World Rugby, which is already overdue, and I will take that up with them next week," he added.

"We also have not heard anything from the Namibian government yet. They requested a budget which we sent in, but we are still waiting to hear if we will benefit from their Covid-19 relief fund," he said.

Mensah said he was uncertain when local rugby would start.

"Seeing that rugby is a contact sport, and quite a physical one at that, it will probably be the last sport that will be allowed to start again. I just want to encourage all the clubs and the players to keep on training to remain fit so that once we get the go ahead we can start as soon as possible, preferably within two or three weeks," he said.