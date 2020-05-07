Namibia: Omusati Farmers Lose Harvest to Crickets

Farmers in the Omusati region have lost hope of a good harvest after an outbreak of armoured crickets have been destroying mahangu fields in several constituencies throughout the region since early March.

The insects are locally known as omalindi.

Oshihau in the Onesi constituency is one of the most severely affected villages in the region.

"We have lost the whole of our harvest for this year due to the invasion of armoured crickets," said David Timoteus, a farmer at Oshihau village.

According to Timoteus, many Oshihau farmers' mahangu fields have been destroyed.

He said he sprayed his field with substances purchased from the local pharmacy, which did not help much.

Omusati Regional Council chairperson Andreas Shintama yesterday confirmed the armoured cricket outbreak in the region.

Shintama indicated Elim is the only constituency which was spared the outbreak, while other constituencies have all reported crickets causing severe losses.

"Most of the constituencies in the region are affected, and only farmers who started cultivating in January have not had much of their crops destroyed by the insects," he said.

Shintama is also a councillor for Omusati's Ruacana constituency.

He said all affected constituencies have already submitted their reports on the effect of the armoured crickets to the regional council, which in turn forwarded the submissions to the Office of Prime Minister for consideration.

- Nampa