Tunisia: Fund 1818 - Collected Donations Reach 198.3MD

7 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Total donation made by Tunisian citizens and enterprises to the 1818 postal account dedicated to combat the COVID-19, had reahed 198.3 million dinars (MD) up to May 6, the Finance Ministry said in a press release issued Wednesday on its Facebbok page.

The department specified that these funds are automatically transferred to the account for the prevention and fight against health crises, created by the Health Ministry, and whose funds are exclusively dedicated to finance actions to fight pandemics.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.