Tunisia: Fund 1818 - Collected Donations Reach 198.3MD

Tunis/Tunisia — Total donation made by Tunisian citizens and enterprises to the 1818 postal account dedicated to combat the COVID-19, had reahed 198.3 million dinars (MD) up to May 6, the Finance Ministry said in a press release issued Wednesday on its Facebbok page.

The department specified that these funds are automatically transferred to the account for the prevention and fight against health crises, created by the Health Ministry, and whose funds are exclusively dedicated to finance actions to fight pandemics.