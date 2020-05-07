South Africa: Sea Point Man Pays a Burning Price for Feeding the Homeless

analysis

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Peter Wagenaar woke up to the sounds of his car burning. Wagenaar had been using his car to distribute food to homeless people in Sea Point, which generated ill-feeling among some residents.

One man's charitable decision to feed the homeless in Sea Point has sparked contentious debates on Sea Point Facebook groups. Now, 41 days since Wagenaar started feeding the homeless from his car, his car has gone up in flames.

"This morning, at 3.40am, I was sleeping and I heard the [car] alarm. I looked out through the window and I said to my wife, 'Don't get a fright, our car's alight. Call the fire department and I'll go outside.' Then I carried on with the day. We chatted to the SAPS guys and the fire department [when they arrived]. We came back [inside the house], I had a nice cup of coffee, fired up the gas stove and started cooking," said Wagenaar.

Wagenaar, a real estate agent, and his wife decided to cook for the homeless people in Sea Point during the lockdown. This has sparked tension in the Cape Town suburb.

"It's like a mini-war. There are those of us...