South Africa: Sea Point Man Pays a Burning Price for Feeding the Homeless

7 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Peter Wagenaar woke up to the sounds of his car burning. Wagenaar had been using his car to distribute food to homeless people in Sea Point, which generated ill-feeling among some residents.

One man's charitable decision to feed the homeless in Sea Point has sparked contentious debates on Sea Point Facebook groups. Now, 41 days since Wagenaar started feeding the homeless from his car, his car has gone up in flames.

"This morning, at 3.40am, I was sleeping and I heard the [car] alarm. I looked out through the window and I said to my wife, 'Don't get a fright, our car's alight. Call the fire department and I'll go outside.' Then I carried on with the day. We chatted to the SAPS guys and the fire department [when they arrived]. We came back [inside the house], I had a nice cup of coffee, fired up the gas stove and started cooking," said Wagenaar.

Wagenaar, a real estate agent, and his wife decided to cook for the homeless people in Sea Point during the lockdown. This has sparked tension in the Cape Town suburb.

"It's like a mini-war. There are those of us...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.