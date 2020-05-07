Malawi: Mutharika's Game-Changer Unveils Atupele As Running Mate - Malawi Fresh Elections

President Peter Mutharika of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has unveiled moderate young politician Atupele Muluzi as his running mate in the fresh presidential election.

President Peter Mutharika has just arrived at Mount Soche Hotel. Atupele (L) sitting next to President Mutharika.

Mutharka arrived at presidential nomination papers at Soche International Conference Centre at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre with Atupele, the president of United Democratic Front (UDF) waving at enthusiastic crowds.

The public mood was joyful as the two arrived.

It emerged from the sitting plan inside the hall, Atupele was the one sitting next to Presiddent Mutharika indicating that the President has picked the youthful politician as his runningmate.

And when he was invited to the podium to make his candidature speech, Mutharika unveiled Atupele as his runningmate.

DPP and UDF are in an electoral alliance.

There were precautionary measures of social distancing which have seen numbers drastically reduced.

The DPP torch bearer was the last presidential candidate to present his papers. The presentation of nomination papers by presidential candidates began Wednesday with opposition grand alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera and his runningmate Saulos Chilima the current vice-president presenting their papers on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares